Left Menu

Power Play: Puerto Rico's Battle Against Energy Crisis

Puerto Rico's governor appointed Josué Colón as energy czar to tackle the island's energy crisis following a massive blackout. The appointment aims to improve the fragile electrical system managed by Genera PR and Luma Energy. Critics urge the government to reassess private power contracts amid continuing outages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjuan | Updated: 09-01-2025 02:12 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 02:12 IST
Power Play: Puerto Rico's Battle Against Energy Crisis
Governor

In a decisive move to address Puerto Rico's ongoing energy crisis, Governor Jenniffer González Colón appointed Josué Colón as the energy czar on Wednesday. The appointment comes in the wake of a massive blackout that darkened the entire island just as residents were preparing for New Year's Eve celebrations.

This emergency measure underscores the precarious situation of the island's electrical system, which is overseen by Genera PR and Luma Energy. Despite Josué Colón's current role as the executive director of Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority, he is expected to transition when lawmakers approve his new position.

Meanwhile, criticism mounts as officials and citizens express frustration with escalating power interruptions, averaging 1,432 minutes last year. Governor González vowed to secure USD 18 billion in federal aid to fortify the deteriorating grid—a legacy issue exacerbated by Hurricane Maria in 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025