Power Play: Puerto Rico's Battle Against Energy Crisis

In a decisive move to address Puerto Rico's ongoing energy crisis, Governor Jenniffer González Colón appointed Josué Colón as the energy czar on Wednesday. The appointment comes in the wake of a massive blackout that darkened the entire island just as residents were preparing for New Year's Eve celebrations.

This emergency measure underscores the precarious situation of the island's electrical system, which is overseen by Genera PR and Luma Energy. Despite Josué Colón's current role as the executive director of Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority, he is expected to transition when lawmakers approve his new position.

Meanwhile, criticism mounts as officials and citizens express frustration with escalating power interruptions, averaging 1,432 minutes last year. Governor González vowed to secure USD 18 billion in federal aid to fortify the deteriorating grid—a legacy issue exacerbated by Hurricane Maria in 2017.

