Delhi Shivers as Cold Wave and Poor Air Quality Strike

Delhi experienced a considerable temperature drop on Thursday, as a cold wave and adverse weather conditions took hold of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted a minimum of 5 degrees Celsius for the day, with a maximum temperature expected around 21 degrees Celsius. This marks a decrease from recent recordings between 8 and 11 degrees Celsius around the same time.

The IMD also anticipated "dense fog," yet differing visuals appeared across the city. As the cold wave persisted, many homeless individuals found refuge in night shelters, such as the fully occupied facility on Lodhi Road. The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has set up 235 pagoda tents to assist the homeless population, while additional shelters have been established at key locations like AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and the Nizamuddin flyover.

The city's air quality has marginally declined into the 'poor' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 299 at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI between 201 and 300 is labeled 'poor'. On Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) lifted Stage-III actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR due to notable AQI improvement.

Nevertheless, Stage-I and Stage-II measures will stay in place, as officials communicated on Sunday. This decision follows a Sub-Committee on GRAP's review of air quality data and forecasts by IMD/IITM, recognizing a downward trend in AQI levels.

