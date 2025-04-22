Scorching Heat Alert: IMD Issues Warnings Across State

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a heatwave alert across most parts of the state, with temperatures expected to rise significantly until April 25. The alert comes as various districts brace for temperatures climbing up to 40 degrees Celsius over the next few days.

The city of Gaya reported a record high of 42.8 degrees Celsius, leading the temperature spike in the state, followed closely by Dehri and Buxar at 42.6 degrees Celsius. The warning extends to several other districts, including Aurangabad, Gopalganj, Sheohar, and Rohtas, where temperatures hovered around 41 degrees Celsius.

IMD's latest advisory notes an upper air cyclonic circulation influencing current conditions, further aggravated by a trough stretching from northwest Bihar to Manipur. Residents are urged to exercise caution, limit outdoor activities during peak hours, stay hydrated, and wear appropriate attire to combat the heat.

(With inputs from agencies.)