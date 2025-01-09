North India Shivers: Thick Fog and Cold Wave Grip Region
North India continues to endure harsh cold weather conditions as dense fog blankets major areas. The region witnesses unprecedented temperature drops, affecting daily life and air quality. Authorities step up efforts to provide relief, as fog hinders visibility and cold intensifies the ordeal for residents and commuters.
North India remains in the grip of an unforgiving cold wave, with dense fog casting a pall over several regions. The temperature plummeted to 7.2 degrees Celsius in Prayagraj and 7 degrees in Lucknow on Thursday morning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Foggy conditions also shroud areas of Haryana, with Ambala anticipating continued low temperatures, while Mumbai experiences lingering haze. Dehradun is enveloped in fog, resulting in increased cold in the Doon Valley as the mercury dips further.
The cold wave intensifies across Jammu and Kashmir, where temperatures fall below zero, freezing the surface of Dal Lake. Srinagar recorded a frigid -3.2 degrees Celsius, with extreme lows like -10.3 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam. Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality hovered in the 'poor' category, although the government maintains some AQI restrictions. (ANI)
