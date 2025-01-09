Left Menu

Allegations Escalate Between BJP and AAP Over 'Sheesh Mahal' Controversy

The Aam Aadmi Party's spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar accuses the BJP of spreading false information about Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence. BJP, in turn, claims Kejriwal's bungalow, dubbed 'Sheesh Mahal', is funded by illicit money. As Delhi elections near, allegations intensify between the political rivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 11:04 IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar has accused the BJP of disseminating baseless claims regarding the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence. Kakkar challenged the BJP's allegations of extravagance in Kejriwal's home by offering a public tour.

Countering the BJP's narrative, Kakkar dismissed reports of a mini bar, swimming pool, and golden seats at the CM's residence. Meanwhile, she highlighted concerns over the lavish renovations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, calling for transparency and public access to the reportedly opulent PM residence funded by taxpayer money.

As Delhi braces for upcoming assembly elections, the 'Sheesh Mahal' controversy has fueled sharp political tensions. BJP spokesman Gaurav Bhatia accused Kejriwal of contravening his pledge of simple living and alluded to alleged black money funding the 'Sheesh Mahal'. The BJP promised to release evidence backing their claims soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

