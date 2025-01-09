Saatvik Green Energy Secures Major Solar Deal

Saatvik Green Energy has announced that it has secured a significant Rs 1,500 crore contract from a prominent energy producer. The contract involves supplying 1 GW of solar PV modules equipped with advanced N-TOPCon technology, scheduled for delivery during 2025.

The company will custom-manufacture these modules at its cutting-edge facility in Ambala, Haryana. Designed for seamless integration into utility-scale solar projects, the modules promise enhanced energy generation, reliability, and durability across different climate conditions.

CEO Prashant Mathur stated that this deal reinforces Saatvik's dedication to innovation, quality, and sustainability. Saatvik Green Energy Limited stands as a leading solar module manufacturer in India, continuing its commitment to renewable energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)