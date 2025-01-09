Saatvik Green Energy Secures Major Solar Deal
Saatvik Green Energy has signed a contract worth Rs 1,500 crore to deliver 1 GW of solar PV modules by 2025. These modules, built using advanced N-TOPCon technology, are designed for optimal performance in various climates. They will be manufactured at Saatvik's facility in Ambala, Haryana.
- Country:
- India
Saatvik Green Energy has announced that it has secured a significant Rs 1,500 crore contract from a prominent energy producer. The contract involves supplying 1 GW of solar PV modules equipped with advanced N-TOPCon technology, scheduled for delivery during 2025.
The company will custom-manufacture these modules at its cutting-edge facility in Ambala, Haryana. Designed for seamless integration into utility-scale solar projects, the modules promise enhanced energy generation, reliability, and durability across different climate conditions.
CEO Prashant Mathur stated that this deal reinforces Saatvik's dedication to innovation, quality, and sustainability. Saatvik Green Energy Limited stands as a leading solar module manufacturer in India, continuing its commitment to renewable energy solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
FPI inflows into Indian equities drop sharply in 2024; rebound anticipated in 2025
'Housefull 5' wraps filming, movie to release in June 2025
Healthy FDI inflows into India to continue in 2025
Pilgrims traverse Vatican Holy Door as Christmas marks the start of the 2025 Holy Year
Govt extends duty-free import of yellow peas till Feb 2025