Gillespie Confident in Australia Retaining Ashes 2025-26 Series

Former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie has thrown his weight behind Australia in the upcoming Ashes 2025-26 series, citing favorable home conditions as a crucial factor. He believes England might struggle with the bat on Australian pitches, potentially costing them the prestigious series beginning November 21 in Perth.

The Ashes urn currently rests with England after a 2-2 draw in the UK. However, England has faced significant challenges on Australian soil, having last clinched a series victory in 2011 and suffering heavy defeats in subsequent tours.

Discussing the series on the Wisden Cricket Patreon channel, Gillespie expressed doubts about England's bowling and batting adaptability, questioning their ability to take 20 wickets and adjust to Australian conditions. He praised England's strategy of fielding express-pace bowlers but stressed the need for accurate seamers like Sam Cook and the potential inclusion of Dan Worrall.

(With inputs from agencies.)