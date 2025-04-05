Delhi Capitals Triumph Over Chennai Super Kings to Claim Top Spot in IPL 2025

In a display of dominance, Delhi Capitals (DC) clinched a titular 24-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk Stadium, extending their perfect run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. With this triumph, DC ascended to the pinnacle of the points table, staying unbeaten with three wins in as many games. Meanwhile, CSK's struggles persisted, consigning them to the eighth position after just one win from four matches.

Chasing a challenging target of 184, CSK's opening duo, Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway, faltered early. Mukesh Kumar initiated the collapse, dismissing Ravindra for a meager three runs. Moments later, Mitchell Starc struck a crucial blow by removing skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad for five, thanks to Jake Fraser McGurk's acrobatic effort. Despite attempts by Devon Conway and Vijay Shankar to stabilize the innings, a crafty googly from Vipraj Nigam dismissed Conway, leaving CSK reeling at 41/3.

CSK's innings was further derailed as wickets tumbled, courtesy of DC's relentless spin attack. Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav orchestrated the downfall, sharing four wickets between them. Despite Vijay Shankar's valiant 69 and MS Dhoni's steady 30, CSK's innings fizzled out at 158/6. The Capitals' bowling, spearheaded by standout performances from Vipraj and Starc, ensured a commanding defense of their total.

(With inputs from agencies.)