Tragedy at Tirupati: Six Dead in Stampede as Chaos Unfolds

Amidst chaos over a stampede at Tirupati Balaji Temple, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited the scene where six people died. Financial aid of Rs 25 lakh is pledged for victims' families. Criticism arises over administrative failures and improper arrangements during the Vaikuntha Ekadashi event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 14:55 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo Credit: Office of CM). Image Credit: ANI
A tragic stampede at the revered Tirupati Balaji Temple has led to the deaths of six devotees and injured nearly 40 others, drawing a visit from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday. The catastrophe has put the state government under intense scrutiny, with Chief Minister Naidu pledging financial aid of Rs 25 lakh for the families of the deceased.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Andhra Pradesh Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad assured the public of governmental support, emphasizing that while life cannot be replaced, assistance will be provided. Opposition leaders, however, have been vocally critical, accusing the Naidu administration of negligence. Former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Chairman Bhuma Karunakar Reddy blasted the government for what he described as an administrative failure in handling the massive influx of devotees for Vaikuntha Ekadashi.

As condolences poured in, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for a victim's family from his state. Meanwhile, state officials in Andhra Pradesh affirmed that more effective arrangements have been implemented for the ongoing festival, including the deployment of police at ticket counters, ensuring smoother access for the 1.2 lakh devotees expected at Lord Venkateswara's temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

