Controversy Erupts Over Kerala Governor's Criticism of SC Verdict

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar faced backlash for criticizing the Supreme Court's ruling on Governors' timelines for dealing with legislature bills. CPI(M) and Congress leaders condemned his comments, deeming them undesirable and unfortunate, as they believe they undermine legislative and judicial authority and expose political agendas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 12-04-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 20:55 IST
Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has come under fire from opposition parties CPI(M) and Congress for his remarks concerning a recent Supreme Court ruling. The apex court ruling, which set a timeline for Governors to address bills passed by the legislature, was termed an 'overreach' by the judiciary, according to Arlekar in a national daily interview.

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby criticized the Governor's remarks as 'undesirable,' and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal described them as 'unfortunate,' accusing Arlekar of trying to expose the BJP's hidden agenda. Venugopal, speaking at an event in Kozhikode, alleged that Arlekar's reaction to the SC verdict was motivated by a desire to manipulate political outcomes.

The controversy underscores deeper tensions between state governance and judicial oversight, with Venugopal further alleging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's exploitation of Governors to undermine democratically elected governments. The SC's verdict was celebrated by Venugopal as a protective 'silver lining' for democracy against such political maneuvers.

