Boost in Equity Mutual Fund Inflows Amid Market Volatility

Inflows into equity schemes of mutual funds surged by over 14% to Rs 41,156 crore in December, despite ongoing market volatilities, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI).

Investor interest remained high in small and midcap schemes, achieving record inflows despite concerns over potential risks. Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) also experienced an uptick, with inflows increasing to Rs 26,459 crore, up from Rs 25,320 crore in November.

However, overall assets under management of mutual funds slightly declined to Rs 66.93 lakh crore as of December 31, attributed to mark-to-market losses and debt scheme outflows, explained Venkat Chalasani, AMFI's chief executive. Despite global uncertainties, optimism among Indian investors continues to bolster equity fund inflows, with sectoral and thematic investments attracting substantial interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)