Left Menu

Boost in Equity Mutual Fund Inflows Amid Market Volatility

Equity mutual funds witnessed a 14% rise in inflows in December, reaching Rs 41,156 crore despite volatile markets. Small and midcap segments attracted record investments. SIPs saw a rise, reflecting investor optimism. AMFI reported overall assets under management dropped slightly, while new fund offers increased sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 14:58 IST
Boost in Equity Mutual Fund Inflows Amid Market Volatility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Inflows into equity schemes of mutual funds surged by over 14% to Rs 41,156 crore in December, despite ongoing market volatilities, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI).

Investor interest remained high in small and midcap schemes, achieving record inflows despite concerns over potential risks. Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) also experienced an uptick, with inflows increasing to Rs 26,459 crore, up from Rs 25,320 crore in November.

However, overall assets under management of mutual funds slightly declined to Rs 66.93 lakh crore as of December 31, attributed to mark-to-market losses and debt scheme outflows, explained Venkat Chalasani, AMFI's chief executive. Despite global uncertainties, optimism among Indian investors continues to bolster equity fund inflows, with sectoral and thematic investments attracting substantial interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025