Amritpal Singh's Father Decries UAPA Imposition as Political Plot

Tarsem Singh, the father of jailed Independent MP and 'Waris Punjab De' Chief Amritpal Singh, has denounced the invocation of the Unlawful Activities and Prevention Act (UAPA) against his son, labeling it a 'conspiracy' aimed at thwarting their plans to launch a new political party. He expressed these concerns to ANI following new legal actions taken against his son.

Faridkot's Superintendent of Police confirmed earlier today that the UAPA charges were filed after examining the facts surrounding the murder case of Gurpreet Hari. The charges also involved Arsh Dalla, a government-designated terrorist. However, police stressed that the investigation remains ongoing, and further comments were withheld.

Tarsem Singh alleged that these legal moves are rooted in 'political fear' given his son's support among the people of Punjab. He announced plans to establish a new political party on January 14th at Sri Muktsar Sahib, amidst claims of being placed under house arrest due to political activities linked to the Quami Insaaf Morcha protest. Police maintain that the house arrest was necessary to preserve law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)