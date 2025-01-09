Left Menu

Amritpal Singh's Father Decries UAPA Imposition as Political Plot

Tarsem Singh, father of Independent MP Amritpal Singh, condemns the use of UAPA against his son as a ploy to prevent their political ambitions. He alleges political suppression involving previous NSA charges. Meanwhile, police confirm ongoing investigations linking Amritpal to a designated terrorist, Arsh Dalla.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 18:34 IST
Amritpal Singh's Father Decries UAPA Imposition as Political Plot
arsem Singh, father of Independent MP and 'Waris Punjab De' Chief Amritpal Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tarsem Singh, the father of jailed Independent MP and 'Waris Punjab De' Chief Amritpal Singh, has denounced the invocation of the Unlawful Activities and Prevention Act (UAPA) against his son, labeling it a 'conspiracy' aimed at thwarting their plans to launch a new political party. He expressed these concerns to ANI following new legal actions taken against his son.

Faridkot's Superintendent of Police confirmed earlier today that the UAPA charges were filed after examining the facts surrounding the murder case of Gurpreet Hari. The charges also involved Arsh Dalla, a government-designated terrorist. However, police stressed that the investigation remains ongoing, and further comments were withheld.

Tarsem Singh alleged that these legal moves are rooted in 'political fear' given his son's support among the people of Punjab. He announced plans to establish a new political party on January 14th at Sri Muktsar Sahib, amidst claims of being placed under house arrest due to political activities linked to the Quami Insaaf Morcha protest. Police maintain that the house arrest was necessary to preserve law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025