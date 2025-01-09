Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela: Advanced Agriculture for a Developed India
The Indian Agricultural Research Institute is set to host the Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela from February 24, highlighting 'Advanced Agriculture - Developed India'. Over one lakh participants, including farmers and entrepreneurs, are expected to attend for crop demonstrations, potted farming, and awards.
The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) is gearing up for its annual Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela, slated to commence on February 24 in the nation's capital.
This three-day event, themed 'Advanced Agriculture - Developed India', is expected to attract over one lakh farmers, entrepreneurs, and officials nationwide, according to a statement by IARI.
Highlighting the fair will be live demonstrations on advanced farming techniques and an array of stalls set by diverse agricultural stakeholders. Applications are also open for the 'Innovators and Fellows Award' for farmers.
