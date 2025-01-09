Grand Plans for Maha Kumbh 2025: Cabinet Meeting, Global Guests, and Spiritual Grandeur

In a statement on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh hinted at the possibility of a state cabinet meeting being held in Prayagraj during the grand Maha Kumbh 2025. While discussions have taken place, the decision rests with the Chief Minister, Singh emphasized.

The tourism minister also floated the idea of a state assembly session coinciding with the Kumbh, noting various appeals have been made to the CM regarding this unprecedented legislative gathering.

Highlighting the magnitude of the event, Singh described the Maha Kumbh as a spectacle of 'magnificence, divinity, and supernatural nature,' orchestrated under CM Yogi's leadership. Dignitaries from across the globe, including union ministers, governors, and foreign ambassadors, are among the expected attendees.

