Left Menu

Grand Plans for Maha Kumbh 2025: Cabinet Meeting, Global Guests, and Spiritual Grandeur

Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister, Jaiveer Singh, shares potential plans for a state cabinet meeting and legislative session in Prayagraj during Maha Kumbh 2025, awaiting CM's decision. The event promises grandeur, drawing ministers, dignitaries, and international attendees to partake in its spiritual festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 18:53 IST
Grand Plans for Maha Kumbh 2025: Cabinet Meeting, Global Guests, and Spiritual Grandeur
Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a statement on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh hinted at the possibility of a state cabinet meeting being held in Prayagraj during the grand Maha Kumbh 2025. While discussions have taken place, the decision rests with the Chief Minister, Singh emphasized.

The tourism minister also floated the idea of a state assembly session coinciding with the Kumbh, noting various appeals have been made to the CM regarding this unprecedented legislative gathering.

Highlighting the magnitude of the event, Singh described the Maha Kumbh as a spectacle of 'magnificence, divinity, and supernatural nature,' orchestrated under CM Yogi's leadership. Dignitaries from across the globe, including union ministers, governors, and foreign ambassadors, are among the expected attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025