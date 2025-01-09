Karnataka Gears Up for Power Surge: 19,000 Megawatts Expected

Karnataka Energy Minister K J George on Thursday highlighted the state's proactive preparation for an anticipated power consumption of 19,000 megawatts for the upcoming summer.

During a meeting at the Doddaballapura Deputy Commissioner's office, George assured that all necessary measures are being implemented to provide reliable service to consumers, particularly as power production typically decreases while demand increases during summer months.

The Minister emphasized the importance of initiating discussions with neighboring states to solidify electricity procurement agreements, especially focusing on cost-effective long-term contracts to mitigate high short-term electricity costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)