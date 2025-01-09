Karnataka Gears Up for Power Surge: 19,000 Megawatts Expected
Karnataka Energy Minister K J George announced that the state is preparing for a power consumption surge to 19,000 megawatts this summer. Measures are in place to prevent electricity supply disruptions. The state seeks to secure long-term contracts at lower rates for cost-effective energy procurement.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Energy Minister K J George on Thursday highlighted the state's proactive preparation for an anticipated power consumption of 19,000 megawatts for the upcoming summer.
During a meeting at the Doddaballapura Deputy Commissioner's office, George assured that all necessary measures are being implemented to provide reliable service to consumers, particularly as power production typically decreases while demand increases during summer months.
The Minister emphasized the importance of initiating discussions with neighboring states to solidify electricity procurement agreements, especially focusing on cost-effective long-term contracts to mitigate high short-term electricity costs.
(With inputs from agencies.)