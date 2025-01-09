Gold and Crocodile Skull Seizures Highlight Security Breaches at Delhi Airport

In a major security breach, Delhi Customs officials intercepted a 47-year-old man arriving from Jeddah with 419 grams of suspected gold worth more than Rs 32 lakh at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The Indian passenger, flagged during a routine inspection, attempted to transport the gold disguised as metal rods hidden in his trolley bag's wheels. The contraband was detected during an X-ray scan, although the Door Frame Metal Detector did not raise any alarms.

The passenger has been detained for questioning under Section 108 of the Customs Act. The suspected gold was seized per Section 110 and will undergo purity testing. Authorities are investigating potential smuggling networks and considering legal actions based on ongoing findings.

In a separate incident earlier this week, a 32-year-old Canadian was arrested attempting to fly to Canada with a crocodile skull. This was discovered during a security check and identified as belonging to a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The passenger was arrested under Section 104 of the Customs Act, and the seized skull was transferred to the Department of Forests and Wildlife for lab analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)