Left Menu

Gold and Crocodile Skull Seizures Highlight Security Breaches at Delhi Airport

Delhi Customs officials intercepted a passenger with 419 grams of suspected gold at the IGI Airport, valued over 32 lakh. Additionally, a Canadian man was detained for possessing a crocodile skull. Investigations are underway to probe smuggling networks. Both cases highlight critical security lapses at the airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 19:39 IST
Gold and Crocodile Skull Seizures Highlight Security Breaches at Delhi Airport
Delhi Customs arrest passenger with suspected gold worth over Rs 32 lakh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major security breach, Delhi Customs officials intercepted a 47-year-old man arriving from Jeddah with 419 grams of suspected gold worth more than Rs 32 lakh at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The Indian passenger, flagged during a routine inspection, attempted to transport the gold disguised as metal rods hidden in his trolley bag's wheels. The contraband was detected during an X-ray scan, although the Door Frame Metal Detector did not raise any alarms.

The passenger has been detained for questioning under Section 108 of the Customs Act. The suspected gold was seized per Section 110 and will undergo purity testing. Authorities are investigating potential smuggling networks and considering legal actions based on ongoing findings.

In a separate incident earlier this week, a 32-year-old Canadian was arrested attempting to fly to Canada with a crocodile skull. This was discovered during a security check and identified as belonging to a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The passenger was arrested under Section 104 of the Customs Act, and the seized skull was transferred to the Department of Forests and Wildlife for lab analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025