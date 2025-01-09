Left Menu

India’s Organic Export Surge: Aiming for Rs 20,000 Crore Leap

India's organic product exports are poised to increase from Rs 5,000-6,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore in three years. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal announced the eighth edition of NPOP, enhancing global alignment. The initiative aims for USD 2 billion in organic exports by 2030 with upgraded traceability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 20:27 IST
India’s Organic Export Surge: Aiming for Rs 20,000 Crore Leap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The potential for India's organic product exports is set to soar, with predictions of achieving Rs 20,000 crore in the next three years, according to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Currently positioned at Rs 5,000-6,000 crore, this represents a significant upswing.

The announcement came during the launch of the National Programme for Organic Production's eighth edition, featuring new regulations to improve the clarity of organic product standards and alignment with international benchmarks. Such measures underscore a commitment to transparent practices and farmer-friendly regulations.

This regulatory update is designed to fortify India's standing in the global organic market, targeting USD 2 billion in exports by 2030. The rollout of TraceNet 2.0, alongside revamped portals, promises advanced traceability and certification processes, amplifying visibility and operational ease for stakeholders within the sector.

