Controversy Erupts Over Shaktipeeth Expressway: Farmers and Financial Gain

Raju Shetti, leader of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, has vocalized strong opposition against the proposed Shaktipeeth Expressway, citing vested interests as its driving force.

The expressway project, costing an estimated Rs 86,300 crore, plans to stretch 810 kilometers through 12 districts in Maharashtra, affecting thousands of farmers.

Shetti criticizes the project for its inflated budget and inadequate farmer compensation while also targeting the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana as a scam benefiting private insurers.

(With inputs from agencies.)