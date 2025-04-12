Controversy Erupts Over Shaktipeeth Expressway: Farmers and Financial Gain
Raju Shetti, president of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, opposes the Shaktipeeth Expressway, citing vested interests. The project, costing Rs 86,300 crore, will affect 55,000 farmers' land. Shetti criticizes the lack of adequate compensation and highlights flaws in the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, and denounces the refusal to waive farm loans.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 12-04-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 15:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Raju Shetti, leader of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, has vocalized strong opposition against the proposed Shaktipeeth Expressway, citing vested interests as its driving force.
The expressway project, costing an estimated Rs 86,300 crore, plans to stretch 810 kilometers through 12 districts in Maharashtra, affecting thousands of farmers.
Shetti criticizes the project for its inflated budget and inadequate farmer compensation while also targeting the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana as a scam benefiting private insurers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Farmers Released Amidst Controversial Crackdown in Punjab
Farmers' protest: SC seeks status reports from Punjab and Haryana on exact situation on ground.
We are not sitting in ivory tower, we know some people did not want settlement of farmers' grievances: SC.
Victory for the Voiceless: Roadblocks Cleared as Farmers' Protests Yield Results
Argentine Farmers Hold Soybeans Amid Peso and Policy Uncertainty