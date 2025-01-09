Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2025: Religious Leaders Unite for Hindu Community's Roadmap

Religious and cultural leaders will convene at Maha Kumbh 2025 to discuss a strategic roadmap for the Hindu community. Despite rejecting a 'Sanatan Board' akin to a Waqf board, they advocate for independent temple trusts and government land reclamation from the Waqf board to empower Hindu organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 20:57 IST
National General Secretary of Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti, Swami Jitendranaad Saraswati (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, religious and cultural groups will gather at Maha Kumbh 2025 to deliberate on a strategic roadmap for the Hindu community, as announced by Swami Jitendranaad Saraswati, the National General Secretary of Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti, on Thursday.

The event will see participation from the Vishwa Hindu Council, the Sangh, Akhil Bharatiya Sant Committee, and officers of Akharas, alongside the Kashi Vidwat Parishad. The highlight of the meeting is the proposed discussion of forming a 'Sanatan Board.' Swami Jitendranaad, however, opposes this idea, advocating instead for temples to have autonomous trusts inclusive of women and Dalit members.

Swami Jitendranaad also called for the Waqf board to return its 9 lakh hectares of land to the government. He emphasized that the upcoming meeting aims to fortify the Hindu community globally. Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati announced the organization of a 'Param Dharma Sansad' to address various issues facing Hindus, including advocacy against cow slaughter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

