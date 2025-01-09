Left Menu

India Targets Tripling Organic Exports: Ambitious Plans Unveiled

India's organic exports are poised to triple to Rs 20,000 crore within three years, according to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. The launch of the updated National Programme for Organic Production aims to align Indian standards with global ones, fostering growth and transparency in the organic sector.

  • India

India's organic exports are expected to soar over three-fold to Rs 20,000 crore in the next three years, announced Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. This comes as the eighth edition of the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) is unveiled, introducing new regulations for greater clarity and global alignment.

Currently, India's organic exports stand at Rs 5,000-6,000 crore. Goyal sees potential for a 3-3.5 times increase, driven by global demand, forecasted to grow from Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 10 lakh crore. Leveraging its large organic farming community, India aims to seize this unique opportunity.

Goyal also urged startups to foster sector growth and launched five digital platforms to enhance traceability and certification. The NPOP's updated framework, last revised in 2014, is designed to reinforce India's credibility in organic markets worldwide, targeting $2 billion in exports by 2030.

