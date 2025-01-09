Left Menu

India's Organic Export Boom: Aiming for Rs 20,000 Crore Milestone

India aims to triple its organic product exports to Rs 20,000 crore in three years, with revamped NPOP regulations enhancing clarity and global alignment. The initiative focuses on boosting farmers' growth, with tools like TraceNet 2.0 improving traceability. The NPOP targets USD 2 billion in organic exports by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 22:34 IST
India's organic product exports are poised for significant growth, with projections to soar over three-fold to reach Rs 20,000 crore in the next three years, according to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. The announcement followed the release of the eighth edition of the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP), featuring updated regulations for enhanced transparency and alignment with global standards.

At present, India's organic exports stand at around Rs 5,000-6,000 crore. Goyal indicated the potential for exports to grow by 3-3.5 times by capitalizing on global demand, which is anticipated to expand up to Rs 10 lakh crore. As one of the largest countries involved in organic farming, this represents a unique opportunity for India.

The NPOP's latest edition intends to strengthen India's organic export sector. Key updates include farmer-friendly regulations, a streamlined certification process, and improved traceability. Moreover, APEDA launched five new portals to enhance the visibility and operation of organic stakeholders, aiming for USD 2 billion in organic exports by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

