NDRF Gears Up for Gangasagar Mela 2025 with Elite Rescue Teams

The NDRF has stationed five specialized search and rescue teams, including a canine squad and medical units, in preparation for the Gangasagar Mela 2025. These teams are strategically placed across key locations in West Bengal to ensure the safety of millions of pilgrims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 23:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In anticipation of the Gangasagar Mela 2025, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has mobilized five specialized search and rescue teams, highlighting their preparedness to ensure the safety of attendees. According to a press statement released by the NDRF on Thursday, these units comprise highly trained male and female rescuers, a specialized canine squad, and dedicated medical and communication teams, operating under the directives of State Authorities.

The prestigious event is set to take place in West Bengal from January 10 to January 18, 2025. NDRF teams will be stationed at critical locations including the Mela Ground, Lot-8, Kachuberia, Namkhana, and Benuban. This strategic deployment is intended to enable swift and effective response capabilities, ensuring the safety of millions of pilgrims expected to attend, according to the statement. Each team is equipped with advanced technology for aquatic search and rescue, structural collapse scenarios, and CBRN emergencies, with a specialized canine squad enhancing operational effectiveness.

Adding to their operational proficiency, the presence of Mahila rescuers and medical first responders boosts the teams' readiness. NDRF Commanders have expressed confidence in their personnel's preparedness, stating, "Our teams are extensively trained, highly motivated, and ready to handle potential emergencies during the mela. We are dedicated to collaborating with local authorities to secure the well-being of all pilgrims," they affirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

