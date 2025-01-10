Radiator Blast Sparks Probe; Punjab Police Busts Cross-Border Drug Cartel

A radiator explosion occurred near Gumtala Police Station on the evening of January 9, prompting an investigation by local authorities. Around 8 pm, as ASI Harjinder Singh was engaged in public dealings, the explosion was heard outside the station.

Upon inspection, Singh discovered a coolant leak from ASI Tajinder Singh's car. A mechanic confirmed the incident as a radiator blast. No responsibility for the explosion has been claimed, and police investigations are ongoing.

In a separate development, Punjab Police dismantled a cross-border drug cartel, seizing 5 kg of heroin. Arrests were made with links traced to Pakistan-based smugglers using drones for the narcotics trade. Probes continue into the network's broader connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)