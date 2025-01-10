Moksha Puri Baba: From New Mexico to Kumbh Mela Spiritual Icon

Moksha Puri Baba, a spiritual figure hailing from New Mexico, has emerged as a key personality at the current Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Originating from the United States, he aligns closely with the venerated Juna Akhara, devoting his existence to the practice and advocacy of Sanatan Dharma.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Moksha Puri Baba divulged details about his exceptional journey, noting, 'In my former life, I explored various paths, including serving in the military and indulging in sports fishing. Past life experiences concluded my pursuits and I was introduced early to Sanatan Dharma and Buddhism.' He also shared the pivotal moment when meeting his wife in Hawaii catalyzed his transformative voyage. 'It was there, on the Island of Hawaii, that we found a profound connection with Sanatan Dharma, which led us to Prayagraj 25 years ago,' he recounted.

Embracing Indian culture and spirituality, Moksha Puri Baba abandoned his Western habits to immerse himself in Sanatan Dharma's traditional practices. Actively participating at the Kumbh Mela, he champions meditation, yoga, and the enriching teachings of Indian philosophy.

His unassuming lifestyle and spiritual insight have captivated thousands, making him a beacon of cross-cultural unity. The Sadhu disclosed plans to inaugurate an Ashram in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, extending his teachings globally.

Addressing his future as a Sadhu, Moksha Puri Baba stated, 'As long as I am alive, I will, it is my life. These are my clothes in India and America. My goal is to be Moksh Puri.' His presence at the Kumbh Mela underscores the global allure of India's spiritual legacy, sparking intrigue and reverence among the festival's attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)