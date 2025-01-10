Global Markets Cautiously Await U.S. Jobs Report Amid Bond Market Woes

Global share markets faced uncertainty on Friday, as investors anticipated the U.S. jobs report that could influence the current sell-off trend in the global bond market. Despite being closed for former President Jimmy Carter's funeral, U.S. futures signaled a cautious approach with Nasdaq and S&P 500 down slightly.

European and UK indices remained flat, turning attention to the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, with expectations for a rise of 160,000 jobs. Analysts warn that figures deviating from consensus could significantly impact Treasury yields and the dollar, with ING emphasizing the need for a material change to alter current momentum.

Asian markets experienced declines, with Japan's Nikkei and China's blue-chip stocks slipping. In contrast, oil prices showed slight gains. Meanwhile, as U.S. Treasury yields increased, they bolstered the dollar index, reflecting a complex global economic scenario.

