Global Markets Cautiously Await U.S. Jobs Report Amid Bond Market Woes

Global share markets are on edge as investors await a critical U.S. jobs report that might impact the global bond market sell-off. Wall Street was closed for former President Jimmy Carter's funeral. European and Asian indices showed mixed results, while U.S. Treasury yields climbed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 12:03 IST
Global share markets faced uncertainty on Friday, as investors anticipated the U.S. jobs report that could influence the current sell-off trend in the global bond market. Despite being closed for former President Jimmy Carter's funeral, U.S. futures signaled a cautious approach with Nasdaq and S&P 500 down slightly.

European and UK indices remained flat, turning attention to the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, with expectations for a rise of 160,000 jobs. Analysts warn that figures deviating from consensus could significantly impact Treasury yields and the dollar, with ING emphasizing the need for a material change to alter current momentum.

Asian markets experienced declines, with Japan's Nikkei and China's blue-chip stocks slipping. In contrast, oil prices showed slight gains. Meanwhile, as U.S. Treasury yields increased, they bolstered the dollar index, reflecting a complex global economic scenario.

