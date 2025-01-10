Doubling Commitment: EIB's Funding Promise Amid Bangladesh's Turmoil

The European Investment Bank (EIB) aims to double its funding for Bangladesh, despite concerns over human rights amid the country's ongoing political unrest. EIB Vice President Nicola Beer expressed the bank's support for reforms under interim leadership led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who has pledged democratic elections by 2026.

Bangladesh, a crucial garment exporter to the European Union, faces economic difficulties, with recent political turmoil impacting growth and social stability. The EIB plans to bolster its financial commitment to €2 billion, backing key infrastructure projects in energy, water, and communication.

During her visit, Beer underscored the potential for regional cooperation, particularly in energy grid interconnectivity with neighboring countries, presenting mutual benefits and fostering economic resilience in the region.

