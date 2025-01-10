Left Menu

China's Race Toward Carbon Neutrality: Struggles and Targets

China's annual greenhouse gas emissions surged to 13 billion metric tons in 2021, reflecting a 4.3% increase. Despite efforts to curb emissions by 2025, China's energy demands pose challenges. China plans to spend 26.8 trillion yuan towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

China reported a significant increase in its greenhouse gas emissions for 2021, reaching 13 billion metric tons, a 4.3% rise from the previous year, according to an official submission to the United Nations. This figure underscores China's position as the world's largest carbon emitter.

As part of its obligations under the Paris Agreement, China must provide detailed emissions data every two years. The recent biennial report reveals that emissions have risen over 70% since 2005, driven largely by energy sector demands which made up 76.9% of the 2021 total. Notably, cement production emissions decreased by 3.2% while steel saw a 2.3% reduction.

With Beijing preparing to update its 2035 climate objectives, a state think tank has suggested committing to a first-ever total emission reduction and doubling renewable energy capacities by 2030. China has pledged 26.8 trillion yuan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, as it attempts to meet interim targets by 2025.

