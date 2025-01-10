Left Menu

Supreme Court Petitioned Over Sambhal Mosque Well Dispute

The Sambhal Mosque Committee petitions the Supreme Court to maintain the status quo of a contested well near Shahi Jama Masjid, amid district plans to revive old temples and wells. The court demands a status report and counter affidavits by February 21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 13:41 IST
Supreme Court Petitioned Over Sambhal Mosque Well Dispute
Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain revealed that the Sambhal Mosque Committee approached the Supreme Court to request the preservation of the status quo concerning a well located outside the Shahi Jama Masjid. Advocate Jain contended that this well lies beyond the jurisdiction of the mosque, with traditional rituals being halted recently.

The Supreme Court has responded by issuing a notice, requesting the Uttar Pradesh government to produce a status report before the next hearing on February 21. Private responders have also been instructed to submit counter affidavits. This follows the committee's appeal for intervention to ensure the status quo regarding the well is preserved.

The mosque committee seeks Supreme Court directions to prevent any action by the District Magistrate on the investigation or opening of the well without court approval. Reports suggest the Sambhal District Administration aims to revive old religious sites, including 32 temples and 19 wells, promoting their historical and religious significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025