Supreme Court Petitioned Over Sambhal Mosque Well Dispute

On Friday, Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain revealed that the Sambhal Mosque Committee approached the Supreme Court to request the preservation of the status quo concerning a well located outside the Shahi Jama Masjid. Advocate Jain contended that this well lies beyond the jurisdiction of the mosque, with traditional rituals being halted recently.

The Supreme Court has responded by issuing a notice, requesting the Uttar Pradesh government to produce a status report before the next hearing on February 21. Private responders have also been instructed to submit counter affidavits. This follows the committee's appeal for intervention to ensure the status quo regarding the well is preserved.

The mosque committee seeks Supreme Court directions to prevent any action by the District Magistrate on the investigation or opening of the well without court approval. Reports suggest the Sambhal District Administration aims to revive old religious sites, including 32 temples and 19 wells, promoting their historical and religious significance.

