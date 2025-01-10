Supreme Court Upholds Consolidation in Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah Case

The Supreme Court on Friday opted not to intervene in the Allahabad High Court's ruling to merge all lawsuits concerning the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah dispute, thereby consolidating the hearings. Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice PV Sanjay Kumar emphasized that addressing the suits collectively would prevent redundant legal proceedings, benefiting both litigating parties.

While the bench concluded not to deliver an immediate decision, it scheduled the case for reconsideration in the first week of April. Chief Justice Khanna questioned the necessity of challenging the consolidation, stressing its mutual advantages in reducing multiple hearings. "We will adjourn this. Re-list in the first week of April 2025," he remarked to the counsel representing the Committee of Management Trust Shahi Idgah.

The apex court is handling numerous petitions linked to the Krishna Janmbhoomi-Shahi Eidgah mosque controversy. This dispute centers on allegations that the Shahi Eidgah mosque in Mathura was constructed after demolishing a temple situated at the birthplace of Lord Krishna. A civil suit, initiated by Hindu deity Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman and some Hindu devotees, claims the mosque occupies the land of Krishna Janmabhoomi and calls for its removal.

(With inputs from agencies.)