PM Modi's Commitment to Youth Leadership and Inclusive Growth

The Maharashtra Minority Commission Chairman Pyare Khan has expressed commendation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's adherence to the principle of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas,' attributing it to the nation's advancing progress. In a conversation with ANI, Khan lauded the effective leadership within the BJP, highlighting that several ministers have ascended to their roles through their tangible achievements rather than mere rhetoric.

Khan stated, "PM Modi operates on the philosophy of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas,' which is the driving force behind the significant strides in the country's development... Maharashtra is on a trajectory towards growth... There are BJP ministers who have risen to leadership through their substantial contributions, demonstrating their value through actions, not just words." Meanwhile, marking National Youth Day, Prime Minister Modi is set to participate in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025 on January 12 at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized, "Tomorrow, January 12, signifies a momentous occasion as it marks the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. To honor this, I will dedicate the day to engaging with young minds at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025." He is expected to interact with a vibrant assembly of 3,000 young leaders from various regions of India and address them on this special occasion.

The dialogue intends to break away from the traditional 25-year-long conduct of the National Youth Festival by aligning with the Prime Minister's Independence Day vision to encourage 1 lakh youth to engage in politics without party ties, providing a national stage for realizing their visions of a Viksit Bharat. Fittingly, on this National Youth Day, the Prime Minister will partake in activities meant to inspire and empower forthcoming national leaders. Innovators among the young leaders will deliver ten PowerPoint presentations on vital themes shaping India's progress, directly to the Prime Minister.

These presentations will showcase creative ideas and solutions proposed by young leaders to tackle India's key challenges. Furthermore, the Prime Minister will unveil a collection of essays authored by participants on ten strategic themes, including technology, sustainability, women's empowerment, manufacturing, and agriculture.

In an unprecedented move, the Prime Minister will also join young leaders for a luncheon, granting them an invaluable opportunity to express their ideas, share experiences, and articulate aspirations directly to him. (ANI)

