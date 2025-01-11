Tragic Collapse in Raipur: Construction Site Disaster Claims Lives
A building collapse in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, resulted in two fatalities and several injuries. Police and rescue operations continue at the scene. This incident follows the recent collapse of a Silo structure at a smelting plant in Sargaon. Authorities are investigating the causes behind these tragic events.
- Country:
- India
In Raipur, Chhattisgarh, a construction site turned deadly when part of an under-construction building collapsed on Saturday evening, leading to the tragic deaths of two individuals. Several others were injured and have been hospitalized, according to local police.
Additional Superintendent of Police Lakhan Patel confirmed the fatalities and noted that emergency teams are actively working to remove debris while continuing the investigation into the cause of the collapse.
This event comes mere days after another structural failure, this time of a Silo at a smelting plant in Mungeli district, which also left multiple people injured. Authorities are intensifying their investigation efforts following these alarming incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Intervenes in Farmer Leader's Hospitalization Standoff
Dangers on Bormio Slopes: Skiers Face Challenges and Injuries
Tragedy at the Stadium: Congress MLA Uma Thomas Suffers Severe Injuries
Event Management Lapse: MLA Suffers Injuries at Guinness Record Attempt
Negligence at Stadium: Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas Suffers Serious Injuries