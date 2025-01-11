Tragic Collapse in Raipur: Construction Site Disaster Claims Lives

In Raipur, Chhattisgarh, a construction site turned deadly when part of an under-construction building collapsed on Saturday evening, leading to the tragic deaths of two individuals. Several others were injured and have been hospitalized, according to local police.

Additional Superintendent of Police Lakhan Patel confirmed the fatalities and noted that emergency teams are actively working to remove debris while continuing the investigation into the cause of the collapse.

This event comes mere days after another structural failure, this time of a Silo at a smelting plant in Mungeli district, which also left multiple people injured. Authorities are intensifying their investigation efforts following these alarming incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)