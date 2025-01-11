Left Menu

Tragic Collapse in Raipur: Construction Site Disaster Claims Lives

A building collapse in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, resulted in two fatalities and several injuries. Police and rescue operations continue at the scene. This incident follows the recent collapse of a Silo structure at a smelting plant in Sargaon. Authorities are investigating the causes behind these tragic events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 20:13 IST
Tragic Collapse in Raipur: Construction Site Disaster Claims Lives
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Raipur, Chhattisgarh, a construction site turned deadly when part of an under-construction building collapsed on Saturday evening, leading to the tragic deaths of two individuals. Several others were injured and have been hospitalized, according to local police.

Additional Superintendent of Police Lakhan Patel confirmed the fatalities and noted that emergency teams are actively working to remove debris while continuing the investigation into the cause of the collapse.

This event comes mere days after another structural failure, this time of a Silo at a smelting plant in Mungeli district, which also left multiple people injured. Authorities are intensifying their investigation efforts following these alarming incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025