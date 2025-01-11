PM Modi Inaugurates Strategic Sonamarg Tunnel in J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Monday to inaugurate the Sonamarg Tunnel. According to an official release, PM Modi is scheduled to arrive in Sonamarg at approximately 11:45 AM on January 13. Following the inauguration, he will address the assembled gathering.

The Sonamarg Tunnel project, spanning around 12 kilometers, has been constructed at an estimated cost of over Rs 2,700 crore. It includes the primary 6.4-kilometer long Sonamarg tunnel, an egress tunnel, and surrounding approach roads. Situated at an elevation of over 8,650 feet above sea level, the tunnel ensures all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg for those traveling to Leh. This infrastructure marvel bypasses landslide and avalanche-prone areas, guaranteeing safer and uninterrupted access to the strategically crucial Ladakh region.

Aimed at transforming Sonamarg into a perennial tourist destination, the tunnel will stimulate winter tourism and adventure sports, thereby revitalizing local livelihoods. In conjunction with the Zojila Tunnel, anticipated to be completed by 2028, it will curtail the current route from 49 kilometers to 43 kilometers and increase vehicle speeds from 30 km/h to 70 km/h, facilitating seamless NH-1 connectivity between the Srinagar Valley and Ladakh. Such enhanced connectivity is expected to improve defense logistics and spur economic growth and socio-cultural integration across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will also meet with the construction workers who have persevered under harsh conditions, acknowledging their invaluable contribution to this engineering achievement. PM Modi, on Saturday, expressed his keen anticipation for the Sonmarg visit, where he is set to launch the Z-morh tunnel in the coming week.

The Prime Minister's enthusiasm was in response to a social media post by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who recently visited the site to assess preparations for the PM's forthcoming visit. Abdullah stated, 'Visited Sonmarg today to review preparations for PM @narendramodi ji's visit on Monday. The inauguration of the Z-morh tunnel will open Sonmarg to tourism all year round. Sonmarg will now be developed as a great ski resort. The local population will not have to leave in winter, and the travel time to Kargil/Leh from Srinagar will also reduce.'

In his response, PM Modi stated, 'I am eagerly awaiting my visit to Sonmarg, Jammu and Kashmir for the tunnel inauguration. You rightly point out the benefits for tourism and the local economy. Also, loved the aerial pictures and videos!'

(With inputs from agencies.)