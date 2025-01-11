Left Menu

Historic Rafting Expedition on Brahmaputra Launched to Boost Adventure Tourism

In a landmark event, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu inaugurated a rafting expedition along the Brahmaputra River to promote adventure tourism and environmental awareness. This 916-km journey by NIMAS from Gelling to Dhubri-Hatsingimari will set a new precedent for adventure sports in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 22:42 IST
Arunachal CM Pema Khandu flags off Brahmaputra river rafting expedition (Photo/PRO defence Guwahati). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu launched a historic rafting expedition along the Brahmaputra River on Saturday, according to a release from PRO Defence Guwahati. The venture, organized by the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), aims to navigate the river's Indian stretch, starting from Gelling in Arunachal Pradesh on January 14th and concluding on February 14th in Assam's Dhubri-Hatsingimari.

Spanning 916 kilometers, this unparalleled expedition will showcase the Brahmaputra's mesmerizing beauty and demanding rapids, promoting adventure tourism and environmental consciousness. At the flag-off ceremony in Itanagar, NIMAS Director Col Ranveer Singh Jamwal detailed the expedition's goals and potential challenges to CM Khandu, who also serves as NIMAS' Vice President.

CM Khandu engaged with the expedition team, extending his good wishes and confidence in their successful undertaking. Emphasizing the adventure's historic nature, he anticipates that the journey will enhance the prominence of river rafting in India. On a related note, Khandu commended the Galo community's support in implementing state schemes during their Silver Jubilee celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

