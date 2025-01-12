Reviving DAMUs: A Lifeline for Indian Farmers

The Indian government plans to create a permanent framework for district agrometeorological units (DAMUs) after they were ordered to close recently, said the Ministry of Earth Sciences secretary, M Ravichandran. DAMUs have provided key weather-related advice to farmers, enhancing crop resilience and minimizing losses.

The units had functioned in an ad-hoc manner since their origin, before being closed under directives from the India Meteorological Department following counsel from Niti Aayog. Officials argue for the reestablishment of DAMUs with permanent structures and staffing to continue aiding farmers.

Despite previous disruptions by the Covid pandemic, the government remains committed to supporting agrometeorological services. Politicians have expressed opposition to DAMU closures, emphasizing the units' crucial role in supporting farmers nationwide.

