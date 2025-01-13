Historic Maha Kumbh Begins with Record Devotee Turnout

The Uttar Pradesh Police launched a special floating police post to aid devotees during the 45-day Maha Kumbh, which started on Monday with the auspicious Paush Purnima. The holy city of Prayagraj saw a massive turnout of devotees at the Triveni Sangam for the 'Shahi Snan' on this significant day.

Thousands continued to arrive at the meeting point of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, taking holy dips and engaging in sacred rituals. Vijay Kumar, a faithful attendee, remarked on the comprehensive arrangements for essentials like food and lodging, praising the infrastructure improvements.

This year's Maha Kumbh, renowned as the world's largest spiritual gathering, gains uniqueness from an infrequent celestial alignment occurring only once every 144 years. Devotees and travelers are observing this unique event with profound spiritual reverence and anticipation.

The traffic police have orchestrated thorough preparations to ensure seamless traffic flow and visitor safety. Key access to the Sangam Mela is via Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, with exits through Triveni Marg, and specific routes for major bathing events. Parking has been strategically arranged for visitors arriving from different locations, enhancing attendee convenience.

Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar highlighted significant rail infrastructure upgrades, noting the deployment of approximately 13,000 trains, including both regular and special services. This Kumbh is celebrated every 12 years, attracting over 450 million devotees, and is set to culminate on February 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)