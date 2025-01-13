Man Arrested for Inhumane Act Against Cows in Bengaluru

In a shocking incident in Bengaluru's Vinayaka Nagar, a 30-year-old man identified as Syed Nasru has been arrested for allegedly severing the udders of three cows. The Champaran district resident of Bihar, reportedly committed the act under the influence of alcohol and has been remanded to judicial custody until January 24.

The police have registered the case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). The cows were tied outside their owner Karna's home when the incident took place, and have since been treated and are out of danger. The accused worked just 50 meters from the crime scene as a helper in a local shop.

The incident has sparked outrage from various political and social groups. BJP leaders visited the hospital where the injured cows were treated, condemning the act and urging the government to expedite the investigation. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai criticized the state government for failing to protect animals, urging for prompt justice and compensation for the owner.

