Chhattisgarh IED Blasts: Young Girl and Police Personnel Injured

A young girl's life was disrupted in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district following an improvised explosive device (IED) blast, law enforcement officials reported on Monday. The incident took place in Timmapuram village, within Chintalnar police station's jurisdiction, when an explosive allegedly planted by Maoists detonated on Sunday.

The injured girl, named Sodhi Malle, hails from Timmapuram and received immediate medical attention for her injuries. Authorities from Chintalnar police station have begun a thorough investigation into the incident, although additional details have yet to be disclosed.

On the same day, two police officers sustained injuries in a separate IED explosion in Bijapur district, which officials attribute to Maoist activities. This attack occurred during a routine area domination patrol by Kutru Police Station and District Reserve Guard teams. Thankfully, the injured personnel are recovering at Bijapur District Hospital and are reported to be in stable condition. In a related and recent tragedy, a January 6 blast in Bijapur claimed nine lives, including eight Dantewada District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans and a driver, a grim reminder of the ongoing threats in the region.

