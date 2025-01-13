Global Markets React: The Impact of U.S. Policies and Trade Balances

The global markets are poised for a shake-up as the U.S. payrolls report suggests potential policy shifts. With a resilient labor market and slow inflation decline, the Federal Reserve's ease in policy is under scrutiny, especially with core consumer prices possibly influencing futures trading.

The Treasury market's concerns over potential rate hikes could be exacerbated by potential U.S. tariffs and tax changes under President-elect Trump. China's massive trade surplus with the U.S. adds fuel to tariff arguments, affecting treasury yields and making risk-free debt more appealing.

Asian stocks suffered a decline on Monday amid rising U.S. yields, impacting dollar strength across Asian currencies. Meanwhile, China's central bank adjusts policies to stabilize the yuan, and the UK's sterling faces pressure over financial credibility. Concurrently, oil prices climb as new sanctions on Russian producers take effect.

