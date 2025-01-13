Uttarakhand CM Dhami Highlights Mahakumbh Rituals Amid Massive Pilgrim Turnout

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended warm greetings to pilgrims, devotees, and seers as the revered Maha Kumbh pilgrimage began in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The significant Hindu event emphasizes the holy dip at 'Sangam' as its most crucial ritual.

In a conversation with ANI, Dhami expressed his wishes for those undertaking the pilgrimage and for those celebrating various harvest festivals across India. He noted, 'Everyone should participate in the 'snaan' during Mahakumbh to cleanse themselves of all sins.'

According to Prayagraj District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar, over 7 million pilgrims had performed the 'snaan' at the 'Sangam' within hours of the event's start. This number is expected to surpass 1 crore. The administration is ensuring smooth operations, with zones activated for ease of access, anticipating attendance to exceed 400 million by the end of the 45-day event.

(With inputs from agencies.)