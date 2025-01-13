Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Highlights Mahakumbh Rituals Amid Massive Pilgrim Turnout

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami extends greetings as Maha Kumbh commences in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The event has already drawn 7 million pilgrims for the sacred 'snaan' at 'Sangam.' Organized zones ensure a smooth experience, as over 400 million attendees are anticipated by the 45-day event's end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 14:52 IST
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Highlights Mahakumbh Rituals Amid Massive Pilgrim Turnout
Uttarkhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended warm greetings to pilgrims, devotees, and seers as the revered Maha Kumbh pilgrimage began in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The significant Hindu event emphasizes the holy dip at 'Sangam' as its most crucial ritual.

In a conversation with ANI, Dhami expressed his wishes for those undertaking the pilgrimage and for those celebrating various harvest festivals across India. He noted, 'Everyone should participate in the 'snaan' during Mahakumbh to cleanse themselves of all sins.'

According to Prayagraj District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar, over 7 million pilgrims had performed the 'snaan' at the 'Sangam' within hours of the event's start. This number is expected to surpass 1 crore. The administration is ensuring smooth operations, with zones activated for ease of access, anticipating attendance to exceed 400 million by the end of the 45-day event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025