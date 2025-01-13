Governor Patel Champions Self-Reliance and Handicraft Heritage

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel praised the National Council for Handloom and Handicraft Development during the 'Karigar Gatha: A Legacy of Craftsmanship' event at the National Craft Museum. She acknowledged the council's role in revitalizing artisans' livelihoods through training during COVID-19, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of self-reliance.

The Governor urged attendees to purchase handmade products to sustain the artisans' heritage. She noted that while handmade items may be pricier than machine-made alternatives, supporting artisans helps preserve cultural craftsmanship. Patel visited stalls featuring goods like sarees and idols, engaging with creators.

Highlighting the Maha Kumbh, she encouraged visitors to explore handicraft clusters at the event, furthering self-reliance efforts. Patel also stressed the synergy between design students and artisans, urging the use of students' innovative designs alongside professional artistry. Addressing artisans' generational dedication, she emphasized the heritage aspect of their crafts.

