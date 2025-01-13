Left Menu

Fadnavis Boosts Soybean Procurement, Agro Hub Plans

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis mandates a permanent soybean procurement mechanism and plans an agro hub along Samriddhi Highway. The aim is to support farmers and stabilize the market. A Maha Bazar in Navi Mumbai and regional market committees are also proposed to boost local trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 17:25 IST
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File/Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has instructed the marketing department to create a permanent structure for soybean procurement, aiming for a seamless and efficient process. This strategic initiative is intended to aid local farmers and stabilize the volatile soybean market. The directive was set during a meeting held at the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai.

The Chief Minister also emphasized the establishment of an agro hub along the Samriddhi Highway under the Magnet Project, ensuring the provision of necessary facilities. He urged officials to prepare a comprehensive plan for the hub and to finalize the soybean procurement system, including farmer registrations, by October. Fadnavis emphasized the need for hassle-free procurement processes.

Furthermore, Fadnavis proposed extending the agri-logistics network, including onion storage solutions, to meet the rising demand. Additional Chief Secretary Rajagopal Deora announced plans for an international-standard Maha Bazar in Navi Mumbai, to cover at least 200 acres, and outlined the creation of market committees across the state to better serve local produce and fisheries. The meeting included participation from various ministers and senior officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

