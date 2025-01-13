Left Menu

Trump's Energy Policies: A New Era for U.S. Production

Donald Trump, as President-elect, plans to elevate U.S. oil and natural gas production by dismantling regulations. He may withdraw from the Paris Agreement, resume gas exports, declare an energy emergency to fast-track projects, and expand federal oil drilling. Additionally, Trump intends to halt new offshore wind projects and implement broad tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 17:32 IST
Donald Trump

In a sweeping move poised to boost U.S. energy production, President-elect Donald Trump is set to remove regulatory barriers to oil and natural gas extraction. This plan includes reversing restrictions set by previous administrations.

Key initiatives on Trump's agenda feature exiting the Paris Climate Accord, rapidly lifting restrictions on natural gas exports, and declaring a national energy emergency to expedite infrastructure and drilling projects. Such actions could significantly impact both environmental policies and energy dynamics.

Among other goals, Trump aims to halt new offshore wind power projects and institute wide-ranging tariffs on imports, potentially reshaping the U.S. approach to energy independence and global trade influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

