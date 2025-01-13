Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd Reports Impressive Profit Growth Amidst Economic Boom

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd announced a considerable 33% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 77.3 crore for the December quarter. This marks a significant leap from Rs 58 crore in the same period last year.

The wealth management leader reported a total revenue of Rs 244.2 crore for the quarter, illustrating a robust 30% growth from last year's Rs 187.3 crore. The company's board has approved a 1:1 bonus share issue, subject to shareholder consent.

Over the nine-month period ending December FY25, the firm saw a 33% revenue hike to Rs 739 crore and a 34% increase in profit after tax to Rs 227 crore. CEO Rakesh Rawal highlights the thriving economy and financialisation trends bolstering the wealth management sector's growth potential, expecting sustainable growth of 20-25% annually. The company expanded its client base, adding 1,785 new families to reach a total of 11,426.

(With inputs from agencies.)