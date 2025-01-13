Left Menu

Honolulu Vs. Big Oil: Supreme Court's Landmark Refusal

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal from Sunoco and other oil majors intending to dismiss a lawsuit by Honolulu that alleges decades of misleading information about climate change risks. The ruling allows the lawsuit, which accuses the companies of state law violations, to proceed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 21:40 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to consider an appeal by Sunoco and other major oil companies seeking to end a lawsuit filed by Honolulu. The lawsuit accuses these companies of misleading the public for decades about the dangers of climate change resulting from fossil fuel consumption.

Hawaii's top court had previously allowed the suit to go ahead, alleging violations of state law. Apart from Sunoco, Exxon Mobil, BP, Shell, ConocoPhillips, BHP Group, Marathon Petroleum, and Chevron are among the defendants named in the lawsuit, first filed in 2020.

The case highlights how greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels have contributed to climate change and caused significant damage to infrastructure and property. Despite the claims, defendants tried to move the case to federal court but were denied by the U.S Supreme Court. This decision represents a significant victory for those seeking accountability for environmental damages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

