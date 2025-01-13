Supreme Court Declines Oil Giants' Bid to Dismiss Honolulu Climate Lawsuit

In a significant legal development, the U.S. Supreme Court has refused a request from prominent oil companies, including Sunoco, Exxon Mobil, and BP, to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Honolulu.

The case argues these companies misled the public regarding the environmental risks associated with fossil fuels, paving the way for climate-induced damages.

This Supreme Court decision allows Honolulu's lawsuit, which claims violations of state law and seeks monetary damages, to proceed, reinforcing the legal rights of state jurisdictions to hold corporations accountable for environmental impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)