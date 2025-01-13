European Markets Tumble as U.S. Job Data Sparks Global Selloff

European shares dropped to a one-week low on Monday as global equity markets faced a broader selloff following stronger-than-expected U.S. job data. This fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve will adopt a cautious approach to interest rate cuts this year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index shed 0.5% to close at 508.71 points, marking its lowest since January 6 after nearly a 1% decline on Friday. The downturn was precipitated by unexpected U.S. job growth acceleration in December and a decline in the unemployment rate to 4.1%.

Technology and real estate sectors, which are sensitive to interest rate changes, mirrored Wall Street's declines, falling by 1.2% and 1.3% respectively. However, energy stocks bucked the trend, climbing 1.1% as crude oil prices surged due to expanded U.S. sanctions on Russian oil.

(With inputs from agencies.)