Hyderabad Police Clamps Down on Hazardous Chinese Manja

The Hyderabad City Police has launched an extensive operation against the sale of banned Chinese Manja, a nylon string coated with hazardous materials such as powdered glass and metal. Authorities have seized 7,334 bobbins valued at approximately Rs 90 lakhs between October 1, 2024, and January 13, 2025.

Deputy Commissioner of Police YVS Sudeendra highlighted the risks posed by Chinese Manja to public safety, wildlife, and the environment. Despite bans, its use during kite festivals remains a concern, previously resulting in fatalities. The string's threats to both humans and wildlife, coupled with its environmental impact, necessitated the crackdown.

Under the directive of Hyderabad's City Police Commissioner CV Anand IPS, all relevant teams were preemptively alerted. Task Force 7, led by DCP YVS Sudeendra and Addl. DCP Ande Srinivasa Rao, executed multiple raids, resulting in 107 cases and the arrest of 148 individuals engaged in the illegal trade of Chinese Manja.

This enforcement has significantly curtailed the availability of Chinese Manja. DCP Sudeendra noted that no recent harmful incidents have occurred, contrasting with past episodes. The crackdown also benefited local thread Manja dealers who reported increased sales and profits.

Earlier actions included the arrest of 22 individuals connected to the sale of banned Manja. Triggered by a serious injury inflicted by the sharp string, police in Mangalhat under K Venkata Reddy and other officers, conducted targeted operations on kite-selling shops from November 10, 2024.

