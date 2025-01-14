Wall Street Rollercoaster: S&P 500's Resilient Bounce Amid Inflation Concerns

The Nasdaq experienced a downturn on Monday, contrasting with a slight rebound in the S&P 500, which has been under pressure from persistent inflation concerns and fluctuating U.S. Treasury yields. Investors are recalibrating their expectations on Federal Reserve rate cuts, causing market volatility.

Comments from Federal Reserve officials have contributed to a rise in bond yields, affecting equities. Further complicating the economic landscape are President-elect Donald Trump's promised tariffs, which have stirred inflationary fears. Energy stocks were among the day's biggest gainers, despite legal challenges facing other sectors.

Tech companies saw declines, exacerbated by U.S. restrictions on AI chip exports. Meanwhile, market participants are looking to upcoming Consumer Price Index data and the Fed's Beige Book for further insights into future monetary policy directions.

