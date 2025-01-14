Left Menu

Hundreds Trapped: The Perilous Plight of South Africa's Illegal Miners

Over 400 illegal miners remain trapped underground in South Africa following a police raid. As rescue efforts continue, footage surfaced of deceased miners and others in dire conditions, amid efforts to extricate them from the two-kilometer-deep mine shaft. Rescue operations are ongoing.

14-01-2025

At least 400 illegal miners have been trapped underground in South Africa for two months following a police raid, a group advocating for the miners reported on Monday. Disturbing footage emerged showing dozens of deceased miners and others appearing emaciated, pleading for help from within the depths of the mine.

The footage, verified by Reuters, was obtained by Mining Affected Communities United in Action (MACUA), a South African miners' rights group. Videos depict body-shaped objects wrapped in plastic and reveal miners still enduring harrowing conditions. The police reportedly cut off food and water supplies to force the miners out, as part of a long-standing crackdown on illegal mining within the region.

Authorities confirmed ongoing rescue efforts at the site, with machinery deployed to replace a makeshift pulley system that was sabotaged during the stalemate. The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has contracted mine rescue services to aid in the operation, with a planned rescue mission slated for this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

