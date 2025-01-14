LADWP Faces Legal Battle Over Water Mismanagement in Palisades Fire
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is facing a lawsuit over alleged mismanagement of water supplies critical to combating the deadly Palisades Fire. Residents claim that inadequate water storage contributed to the fire's severity. Governor Gavin Newsom has called for an investigation into LADWP's resource management.
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) has been sued for allegedly mishandling water supplies crucial to battling the catastrophic Palisades Fire. With at least eight deaths and extensive property damage, affected residents have launched a legal challenge, arguing that better water management could have mitigated the disaster's impact.
The lawsuit, targeting LADWP's actions, specifically points to the absence of water in a close-by reservoir, left dry as the fire ravaged the Pacific Palisades area. The complaint, filed with Robertson & Associates in Los Angeles Superior Court, emphasizes the sudden upheaval for residents transformed from homeowners to homeless by the flames.
In response, state Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered an inquiry into how the LADWP handled its water resources. According to LADWP CEO Janisse Quinones, efforts to address low-elevation water demands affected the refilling of tanks destined for higher regions. Though LADWP preemptively filled available tanks, fire-stoked winds exacerbated the crisis, depleting resources rapidly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- LADWP
- water
- supply
- fire
- Palisades
- reservoir
- Gavin Newsom
- investigation
- mismanagement
- lawsuit
ALSO READ
Inferno in Los Angeles: Pacific Palisades Wildfire Forces Emergency Evacuations
Inferno in Pacific Palisades: Wildfire Causes Evacuations in Los Angeles
Inferno in the Hills: Wildfire Ravages Pacific Palisades
Residents Flee as Pacific Palisades Wildfire Forces Evacuations
Stars Under Siege: Celebrity Homes Aflame in Pacific Palisades Wildfires