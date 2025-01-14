Left Menu

LADWP Faces Legal Battle Over Water Mismanagement in Palisades Fire

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is facing a lawsuit over alleged mismanagement of water supplies critical to combating the deadly Palisades Fire. Residents claim that inadequate water storage contributed to the fire's severity. Governor Gavin Newsom has called for an investigation into LADWP's resource management.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) has been sued for allegedly mishandling water supplies crucial to battling the catastrophic Palisades Fire. With at least eight deaths and extensive property damage, affected residents have launched a legal challenge, arguing that better water management could have mitigated the disaster's impact.

The lawsuit, targeting LADWP's actions, specifically points to the absence of water in a close-by reservoir, left dry as the fire ravaged the Pacific Palisades area. The complaint, filed with Robertson & Associates in Los Angeles Superior Court, emphasizes the sudden upheaval for residents transformed from homeowners to homeless by the flames.

In response, state Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered an inquiry into how the LADWP handled its water resources. According to LADWP CEO Janisse Quinones, efforts to address low-elevation water demands affected the refilling of tanks destined for higher regions. Though LADWP preemptively filled available tanks, fire-stoked winds exacerbated the crisis, depleting resources rapidly.

